There are various workamping positions available all over the country. While these positions do not include salaries, most do include a site and full hook ups in exchange for services.
My friend leaves her husband, the guy said we’ll travel after you retire and now decided he doesn’t want to, at home. She hooks up the 5th wheel and goes without him. She can drive and park that as well as anyone. Doesn’t take muscle to hookup/drive/park a camper..
Often people, esp males, are afraid of not having anything to do. You can only look at the cactus outside your door at Quartzite for so many days 😬
Potential retirees may find Habitat for Humanity a good option which gives flexibility in terms of places, costs, and timing. It may also teach some new skills to non-builders (as it did me).
I found Habitat and Nomads eg. Through the Escapees website.