What is it?

By Chuck Woodbury

What is this? I found it in an antique store in Hershey, Pennsylvania. It’s hard to tell from the photo, but it’s about two feet, top to bottom. Its price tag was $55. I cannot tell you 100% for sure what it is, only what was stated on its label.

A few hints:

•It was not designed for landscaping.

•In its day, it would probably have been more popular in Germany than, say, Scotland.

•It was not designed for the wine industry.

•It had nothing to do with ice or dirt.

If you know what it is, identify it on the subject line of an email to me at Chuck (at) rvtravel.com . The first person to guess correctly will win the 2017 Next Exit directory, a great guide to what’s along every exit of every Interstate in America.

DEADLINE TO ENTER: Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at noon, Pacific time.

Return here on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to learn what it is.