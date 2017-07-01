Comments for What is polarity?
This really has nothing to do with a lack of ground to the soil. It’s because the inverter has a floating neutral that’s isolated from the chassis ground. Again, the word ground is a poor one since it’s really a “bond” between the chassis ground and neutral. While the RV’s electrical system must maintain separated neutral and ground wiring, a generator, inverter or power pedestal does, in fact, create a ground-neutral bond. Now be aware that some inverters won’t tolerate their neutral and ground being bonded, so check the manufacture’s documentation. But most of the time the transfer switch is supposed to create that bond when in inverter mode.
If this is a Honda EU2000 generator, then you should be able to use a G-N bonding plug which I’ve discussed on this website many times. For more information see https://rvtravel.com/how-generator-neutral-ground-bonding-for-an-rv-works/ and http://noshockzone.org/generator-ground-neutral-bonding/
When I run my portable 2000 watt invertor generator, my 3 light plug-in tester shows I have an open ground. I’ve accepted this as normal in not having a ground rod into the soil. Is this “normal” and is there a way to correct that without burying a grounding rod? Also, is it dangerous?