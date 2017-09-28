While it’s a valid comment that we desperately need a group to lobby on behalf of campgrounds and RVers, I don’t think using Piper Aircraft is a valid comparison any more. I would argue that Mr Piper would not be anywhere close to as successful today. We now live in an era of rampant NIMBY-ism, an “oppose anything anywhere” mentality, and in many cases oppressive regulation. I believe it would be exceptionally difficult to build either a new campground or an airport in most places, especially anywhere close to where many people would want to visit. Maybe in the middle of nowhere, but that’s a pretty limited market and campground owners/developers are in it to make a profit. Further compounding the problem is a seemingly sizeable percentage of RV owners (often present on this website) who that think that $30/night for full hook-ups is atrocious. I don’t know where they live but around here you can’t even get into a government run park with no hookups for that price. Any new campgrounds will come with higher price tags – that’s just the way it is. I’m sure a new campground would take years to get through the approval process, and if it did get approved it would likely cost millions to build. If RV owners want the additional spaces then they are going to have to pony up and help “subsidize” their construction – either through fees or taxes. I don’t know what the solution is. I suspect, as someone else said on a different thread, that RVers will get fed up with the lack of camping spots and rapidly increasing fees and will just give up. Reply
