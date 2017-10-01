Mike, You stated in the article above that you searched for an 8 gauge 30A extension cord at 100 ft long but couldn’t find one in stock. Do you know where you can buy such a cord with a shorter length (50′ or 25′)? After reading many of your articles I understand that if you have to run 30A extensions cords longer than 50 ft you will lose amps. Therefore, I am trying to find an 8 gauge pre-made cord with molded ends that are waterproof to solve this. The only pre-made 30A cords I can find are 10 gauge. We are purchasing a 30A travel trailer with a 25 ft power connection and I’m trying to decide what extension cords and dogbones to purchase. Thanks. Reply
Mike,
You stated in the article above that you searched for an 8 gauge 30A extension cord at 100 ft long but couldn’t find one in stock. Do you know where you can buy such a cord with a shorter length (50′ or 25′)? After reading many of your articles I understand that if you have to run 30A extensions cords longer than 50 ft you will lose amps. Therefore, I am trying to find an 8 gauge pre-made cord with molded ends that are waterproof to solve this. The only pre-made 30A cords I can find are 10 gauge. We are purchasing a 30A travel trailer with a 25 ft power connection and I’m trying to decide what extension cords and dogbones to purchase. Thanks.