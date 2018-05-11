What we learned about you last week (May 5-11)

The results of our first reader poll last week was a shocker. More than 900 of you responded — those of you who purchased your RV from a dealer. We asked if you had ever been refused service by an RV dealer because you bought your RV elsewhere.

Thirty percent of you answered “yes!” We would have guessed perhaps 10 percent, but not nearly one-third of you!

What does this say? Is it that dealers are upset you didn’t buy from them and want to make you suffer for that? Or does it say that maybe those dealers are so short of technicians that they simply can’t handle more RVs than what they sold themselves?

What it does say, at least to us, is that there’s a significant problem.

In Monday’s RV Daily Tips we asked if you had rented an RV before buying one. Well, of the more than 1,800 readers who responded, 195 did, indeed, rent first — 11 percent of you.

On Tuesday we asked how many amps you prefer when hooking up your RV to shore power. It turned out about half of you preferred 50 amps (51 percent) with 48 percent saying 30 amps was all you needed. Thirty-three of you, about two percent of the 1,750-plus voters, said 20 amps was fine.

We asked your thoughts about wind chimes on Wednesday. “How do you feel about your RVer neighbors hanging them out?” Opinions varied: 11 percent of the almost 1,800 readers who responded said they liked the chimes. Forty-four percent said they were okay. Forty percent said they preferred that their neighbors would not hang them out. And four percent said the chimes offended them.



Finally, on Thursday, we asked if you bring bicycles along with you on your RV trips. About half of you do, at least sometimes, but the other half of you never do. You can see the actual vote tally to the right.

Be sure to answer this week’s question about where in the country you boondock on public lands.

If you haven’t read the Saturday, May 12 RV Travel Newsletter, you can read it here.