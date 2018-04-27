What we learned about you last week (April 21-27)

By Emily Woodbury

Wheeeeeeeeew (pretend that’s both wind and whew at the same time)! In last Saturday’s newsletter, we wondered if you’ve ever had to pull your RV over due to dangerously high winds. At last count, 1,353 of you voted, and thankfully, 707 of you (52 percent) have never had to pull over. However, 517 of you have had to pull over at least once before, and an entire 129 of you have felt you needed to pull over more than a few times – yikes! If you’re worried about winds where you’re headed, check out this handy website.

Most of you prefer the paper map over an app! This surprised us! Google Maps doesn’t cut it, huh? On Monday we asked you if you use folding maps to plan your trips, and 33 percent of you say you do! However, 27 percent of you say you don’t use folding maps, and 41 percent say sometimes, or infrequently.

Can the 3 percent of you who have an outstanding exercise routine PLEASE share your secrets (and motivation)? Unfortunately, with all the work we do on your favorite website (that’s RVTravel.com … obviously) we find ourselves in the “poor” category of exercise. Tuesday’s poll asked how you would describe your exercise routine. Most of you are like us: 43 percent of you say you have a pretty poor routine, and a whopping 20 percent of you – that’s 328 of you – say you don’t exercise at all. One third of you say your routine is pretty good (good for you!).

Snakes? No thank you! It looks like you agree. How do you feel about handling a non-poisonous snake? We asked on Wednesday. Just about half of you said you don’t like them and noooooo, you would not hold them. A quarter of you say you don’t like them, but you’d handle them if you had to. Sixteen percent, that’s 247 of you, say you LIKE them (… did you hit your head?) and you’d have no problem holding them. Alas, 186 of you say they “scare you to death!” and to keep them far away.

Despite being negative about snakes (most of you disliking them), according to our Thursday poll, 82 percent of you see the glass half full. Does this mean we should say something like, “We don’t like snakes, but we appreciate that they’re part of the food chain,” instead of “GET THAT THING AWAY FROM ME!”? That’s what the 18 percent of you who see the glass half empty might say. Golly, we’re proud to be part of such a positive community!

Well, that’s what we learned this past week. Thanks to all of you who contributed a total of 7,330 votes! Please vote whenever you see a poll – we appreciate it!