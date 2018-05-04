What we learned about you last week (April 28-May 4)

It’s been an interesting week. Once again, our readers have spoken. Well, they didn’t really speak, but they let us know their habits through our reader polls.

Getting online is a big deal to most of us these days. Alas, the free Internet advertised by many parks (if not most) is slow and undependable — if it’s even available. So, we wanted to know: How much extra would you pay per day for dependable, high-speed Internet at an RV park? More than 1,700 of you weighed in. About a third (35 percent) wouldn’t pay even a dollar. But others were willing to cough up extra dinero for better service. See the poll results to the right.

Last Monday, in our RV Daily Tips Newsletter, we asked how long it had been since you were in a country outside North America. Well, about a quarter of you have traveled afar in the last two years and about the same number in the last three to six years. But 14 percent of the nearly 1,700 readers who responded have never left North America. We think you ought to go. It’s a big, wonderful, beautiful world!

We asked a kinda silly question this past week to our RV Daily Tips readers. “Do you call your spouse or partner ‘Honey’?” What do you think? Take a guess. The answer is below.

On Tuesday we asked what type of RV you own. You can see the results in the chart. We goofed by not including truck campers (sorry!). We guess from previous surveys about 2 percent of you travel with a one of those terrific RVs.

On a typical month of RVing, how many nights will you have a campfire? That’s what we asked on Wednesday. About 40 percent of you never have one and another 19 percent report you might have one a month. A third of you will have two to ten a month and 10 percent (163 of you) will have one more than 10 nights!

Answer from above: 37 percent of you call your spouse or partner “Honey.” Sixty-three percent do not.