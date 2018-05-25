What we learned about you last week (May 19-25)

Well, it seems like most of you are reading this from inside your RV! In last Saturday’s newsletter, we asked how much time you thought you’d be spending in your RV in 2018. The majority, 30 percent, or 515 of you, said probably about six months or so. 472 of you said just one to two months, while 301 of you said you’ll be livin’ small full-time. We were surprised to learn that 16 percent of you said just one to two months! Tell us the place you’re most excited to visit in the comments!

Well, pet owners, this one is for you. In response to our pet vet, Dr. Deanna’s article you told us that the majority of you give your dog or cat flea medication orally, while many of you give it topically too. However, 11 percent of you say you don’t give your pet any flea medication. Read the article here and learn more about these itchy “buggers!”

It looks like cable TV can’t compete with services like Netflix or Hulu anymore. We asked how important it was that your RV park offer cable TV and 1,061 of you, or 59 percent, said it wasn’t important at all (we agree!). However, 41 percent of you said it was either somewhat important or very important. (We also understand that watching Bobby Flay flip a burger is important too. Wink.)

Men, we’re happy to hear most of you support local businesses when needing your haircut! Most of you say you get it cut at a local barbershop, while 57 of you say you’re bald and don’t need it cut at all! A lucky 404 of you have partners who cut it for them. (Did you know Gail used to own a hair salon? Chuck is one of those lucky 404 people!) And 19 percent of you, or 324, go to a chain salon like Great Clips.

We asked if you’re a tobacco user, or ever were, and almost half of you responded that at one point you did smoke, but you quit more than ten years ago. Good job! Most of you have never smoked, but 75 of you do.

We were curious to find out how many of you would be buying a new RV in the near future, but turns out you probably won’t be! Nearly half, 49 percent of you, say the RV you own now will be your last, while 20 percent of you say you’ll buy again but not for a few years. Congratulations to the 31 people who will buy their first RV this year! Welcome!

