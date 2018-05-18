What we learned from you last week (May 12-18)

Every week we learn a little more about you. This past week was no exception.

We were not surprised at all about the results of our poll about where you boondock when you do it on Federal lands. We asked if you do it west or east of the Mississippi. As you can see to the right, our readers — and we suspect most RVers — overwhelmingly stay on these lands in the West. Anyone who has traveled in the winter season in Arizona or Southern California knows how easy it is to find a little piece of secluded desert there to hole up for a couple of weeks, or longer. . .

We also learned that about half of you never boondock at all on Federal lands.

In Monday’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter, we asked about your level of education. Wow! Half of you have a college degree, and an impressive 19 percent have a post-graduate degree. Another third of the 1,725 readers who responded attended “some college.”

Those you who read our Tuesday Daily Tips Newsletter were probably pretty darn surprised at our question: “How often do you swear?” Out of more than 1,700 responses more than 140 answered “Are you kidding? Ask me how often I DON’T swear!” Five percent of you replied that your “speech is as pure as the driven show.” You can see the rest of the responses in the chart.

On Wednesday, we asked if you had hit something while backing up your RV that required a “costly repair.” It seems quite few of you have — 19 percent of the more than 1,500 of you who responded. Let this be a lesson to all of us, including those who have already seriously bonked something, to be super careful when we are backing up.

How many RVers do you think have a built-in dishwasher in their RV? Not many. In our Thursday poll, only seven percent of you said you had one. We’ll ask about a washing machine in an upcoming poll. We think the percentage of you who have one of those will be significantly higher.