What’s the fairest checkout time at an RV park?

Most RV parks ask you leave by 11 a.m, a few even 10 a.m. Occasionally you’ll come across an RV park that lets you stay until noon, maybe even 1 or 2 p.m.

It’s easy to understand a before-noon checkout time at a hotel, where the room needs to be cleaned and the beds made. But at an RV park? A vacated space is usually available a minute later for a new occupant. So why not let RVers sleep in and enjoy the morning by letting them stay a little longer?

What checkout time do you think is fair?

The survey make take a few moments to load, so stand by.