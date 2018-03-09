What’s most important to you when choosing an RV park?

Chuck Woodbury
What’s most important to you when choosing an RV park?

RV park
Virginia RV park

What’s most important to you in choosing an RV park based on the choices below? Do you prefer reliable WiFi over a swimming pool? Is the space between your RV and your neighbor’s critical? Or is not having a good selection of TV stations on the cable TV a deal breaker?

Make one, two or three choices below. Let’s see what matters to the readers of RV Travel readers. This should be interesting!

The survey may take a minute to load, so stand by. 

Sign up to receive an email every day of
articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours.
Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Related

One thought on “What’s most important to you when choosing an RV park?

  1. Eric Ramey
    March 10, 2018 at 3:22 am

    Level Sites

    Reply

Leave a Comment