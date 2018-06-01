What’s the biggest bill you’ve received for repair work?

By Chuck Woodbury

I was talking to someone the other day. He told me about someone he knew who had blown a piston in his diesel pusher motorhome. He showed me a photo. Oh, it was ugly! It was a big ol’ mess that would take $40,000 to fix. That, I’d say, is one monstrous “OUCH.”

I think the most I ever paid for a single repair on an RV was about $4,500 for a bunch of work on my 2008 Winnebago View. I can’t remember exactly what it was for. But I wasn’t a happy camper about having to part with all that cash.

What about you? What’s the biggest bill you’ve ever paid for a single repair job?

The poll may take a few moments to load. So stand by, pard!

