The one thing that has discouraged me from converting to a composting toilet – despite all the apparent benefits – and which I have not seen any RV user address – is that the compost is not quite ready for prime time by the time you need to offload it. It’s just not broken down sufficiently. Stationary users have no problems – they can hold onto the waste at their location indefinitely, so it does eventually become “just compost” but RVers don’t have the luxury. Has anyone else looked into this? If there were compost stations where you could offload your “unripened” goods, I think it would present the best solution – but until there are, it’s still a no-go for me. Reply
