When boondocking on Federal lands, where do you do it?

When you boondock on Federal lands, where to do you do it — in the West or East? By boondocking, we mean staying for free or nearly free (as on the Long Term Visitor Areas — LTVAs — on government lands of Arizona and Southern California). We are not referring to “pavement camping” like staying in parking lots, or official named campgrounds that have designated campsites. We’re referring to pulling into an area on Federal government lands and staying for days, even weeks at a time without utility hookups, usually away from crowds.

The poll may take a few moments to load so please stand by.