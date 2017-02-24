When, how and why to use a dehumidifier





Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

Dear Bob,

(Edited for brevity.) I am a fairly new RVer (and) have been reading up on dehumidifiers. Is it recommended to have one? How often do you use it? Should I keep one on while it is parked in the driveway? And when do I use it when traveling? I assume I will do some dry camping as I travel and somewhere I’ll plug into utilities when I stay a few days. Thank you in advance for any and all information. —Ken

Dear Ken,



Retained moisture in small spaces, such as are common in a boat or RV, should be taken seriously. If not attended to it can result in dry rot, mold and mildew, which not only can play havoc with your rig but can also produce bad smells and respiratory problems, especially for those with allergies.

Two remedies are maintaining adequate air circulation and using a dehumidifier. In fact, both would be advisable. Check after rainy periods and long road trips for water leaks — especially in those areas that are not easily visible and where pipes or hoses may have worked loose — and correct immediately. If moisture is detected, this is where you would put your small-space dehumidifier.

As long as you have an electrical hookup, keep the dehumidifier running in these hidden locations and check the collection tank periodically for water extracted from the air. Leave a window(s) open slightly and cabinets ajar when conditions permit to supply circulation of fresh air.

Read more about boondocking at my blog.

Check out my Kindle eBooks about boondocking at Amazon.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

##RVT782