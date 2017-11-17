Comments for When I walked on the Moon
I was in NY’s Central Park on July, 20th, 1969 with thousands of other people when Neil Armstrong was going to make history. We all waited in the rain for hours (the actual first walk was delayed; I don’t remember why) watching huge monitors that had been set up. Pan American World Airways had a booth that was signing people up for a future trip to the moon. I still have my “reservation” card somewhere! It was an AMAZING night. It’s truly sad that our space program has not received the support it deserves. We really should be MUCH further along than we are.
I’m glad you made it! I’m still waiting for the personal jet pack and flying car I thought we’d have by now…