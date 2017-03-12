Regarding the declining membership of various RV organizations, as a member of the Elks Lodge #1900 of Lodi CA. I am aware of the declining membership of not only our lodge but of the whole Elks organization. It is my understanding after having talked to members of other groups, that organized groups are failing everywhere, such as the Moose Lodge, the various Volkssporting walking clubs which my wife is the current President of our local chapter DELTA TULEY TREKKERS. When was the last time you met someone who was a member of the Odd Fellows or the Rebecca’s which both of my parents belonged too. It’s a sad truth that today people just are not joining these club or groups.. My wife and I enjoy the ability to meet new people and share their experiences and to create new memories with new friends. Yes it takes an effort on our part but we feel it is worth the effort. However I don’t think motorhome only groups should expand to include towables.. We currently have a 5th wheel that we have traveled all over the USA and Canada with. We have owned motorhomes in the past as well as various other types of trailers. As I mentioned earlier organized groups are in the decline nationwide. These specialty groups and clubs are attractive because just that, they specialize and attract the appropriate type of people. Using our walking club as an example, it would be wrong in my mind to try to expand to say include bicyclists though I have nothing against bicycle riders and I doubt that they would want to include us slow poke walkers into their group. Sometimes we have to scale things down or do some innovative things to attract our specialized group. These are just my views and I could go on with other examples but this comment is just getting too long, Sorry. . Reply
