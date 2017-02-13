Where can you get your LP cylinder requalified?





By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Last week, we published news regarding changes made to portable propane cylinder requirements. Again, let’s stress the fact that these new federal regulation changes apply only to PORTABLE propane cylinders – the ones typically found on travel trailers, fifth wheels and truck campers. They DO NOT apply to permanently mounted tanks found on motorhomes.

The bottom line of the regulations means that these portable cylinders will need to be “requalified” or inspected by authorized facilities, first, within 10 years of their date of manufacture, and then typically, once every five years after that first requalification. Under the regulation, if they are not requalified and those important dates are passed, they cannot be legally refilled.

The big question for many is this: Where on earth do we get them requalified? Some readers suggested that authorized facilities were few and far between, and generally only in big cities, making for an almost impossible task for some in the RV community. Happily, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Whether you’re in a tiny town like Bonanza, Colorado (population 1), or smack in the center of New York City, you’ll find a requalifier within an hour or so away. For Bonanza folk, there are four “visual” requalifiers (the ones RVers would typically utilize) within a 50-mile radius. In New York City, you’ll find five such inspectors within a 15-mile radius. Even in “little old” Quartzsite, Arizona, there’s one requalifier in town, and three more within a 25-mile radius.

And you don’t need to be a detective to track down authorized requalifiers. Simply point your browser to the official U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Retester Locations” website, found at https://portal.phmsa.dot.gov/rinlocator , and plug in either a zipZIP code or a city and state name to get a quick map of locations, along with full contact information for each provider.