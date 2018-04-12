Where do old RVs go when they die?

If you keep your eyes open as you drive around the USA, you’ll notice an automobile junk yard here and there. If you look closely, you’ll usually see a few junked RVs, too.

But, wow! Wait until you watch this drone video from Arizona RV Salvage in Phoenix showing its massive RV junkyard. You might want to keep this place in mind if you ever need a spare part for your RV that’s not available from traditional sources.

Someone at this place has a sense of humor, too! This short video is done in the style of a motion picture trailer, complete with music that totally fits a dramatic movie but is completely out of a place in a video about a salvage yard. Fun! And the number of RVs is impressive!

