Where do our readers read the RV Travel Newsletter?





A couple of weeks ago we asked in a Reader Poll, “Right now, where are you reading this?” Almost 2,500 RV Travel Newsletter readers responded, with the results as follows:



At home – 70%

At my office – 2%

In my RV – 24%

Other – 4%

We also received lots of comments, including those from several readers saying that this was a “trick” question because they live in their RV, so didn’t know which to check. (We didn’t mean for it to be a “trick” question — sorry.) But here are some of the interesting and informative comments which we received from our readers around the world:

We are in our 32-foot Montana fifth wheel. We are camp hosts at a Forest Service Campground in the Sacramento Mountains of Southern New Mexico. —Mark and Carolyn

Reading from our RV at our son’s home in Juneau, Alaska (Douglas Island). We drove from NM to Prince Rupert, Canada, where we boarded a ferry with RV and toad to Juneau. Great trip! Love Juneau! —Elaine C.

In our summer home in the Sawtooth Mountains of Southern Idaho. —John

From our apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia. —R. Ramsey

We are missionaries in Ghana, Africa, until mid-2018, when we will be back home where we plan to let our kids have our old motorhome and we will purchase a slightly used RV. —Dell H.

Sitting at the Valley of Fire National Park in New Mexico next to my RV. —Don S.

Today I’m reading this newsletter while riding the Washington DC metro from Vienna station in to D.C. —Peter P.

I am reading this in Ireland. We live in a small village called Clonroche just outside of Enniscorthy. Just sold our Foretravel back in Tennessee and moved here to stay. Life is wonderful and God bless America and Ireland. —Paul

We are in our Class B. I’m cooking our 1st breakfast in this tiny house. We are at the lovely River Street Campground in the Michigan Upper Peninsula town of Otononga. —Marilyn G.

We are at Lazy Day Campgrounds in Hermann, Mo., with our Cedar Creek RV Owners Club Region 6 Rally. —Mindy D.

At home drinking coffee, but two weeks from today will be up in the UP at Tahquamenon Falls reading from my campsite! Can’t wait. I love reading RVTravel. Keep up the good work —Debbie H.

Reading it in my cabin on a cruise ship sailing past Cuba on our way to Key West, Fl. —Maxcy H.

In my sticks/bricks home, on my laptop, in Texas. If WiFi is good in West Yellowstone next month, will be reading on my laptop in our 5th wheel. —Linda

My wife and I are full timers, in our 16th year of fulltiming., hence I am reading this from my RV. I look forward to Saturday morning and receiving the newsletter. Thanks for all you do in putting the newsletter together. I think I have had the pleasure of reading the newsletter in every state of the Union, don’t think many can say that. —Walt K.

Today we are reading the newsletter from our home. Next weekend we will be reading the newsletter from the Woodstream Campground in Gainesville, NY. In another 5 weeks, from the NHRA SUMMIT NATIONALS in Norwalk, Ohio. Every Saturday, no matter where we are. The best RV newsletter on the web. —Dick and Sandy

Read from November to May in our stationary house in Ontario, Canada. Read from June to October “on the road”, wherever that may take us. Regardless of “where” we may be, reading of your newsletter is a Saturday or Sunday ritual !! —Dave

In a hotel in Portland, ME, where my granddaughter graduated today from the University of Southern Maine! —Carol E.

At home on my patio relaxing while a breeze comes in off the ocean in South Florida! —Paulette

I am reading this at the kitchen table in my wood frame, permanently situated house, like I do almost every Saturday morning. However, I can hardly wait to answer, “in the comfort of my RV home.” —Henry V.

At home in BC while prepping for a trip to Wyoming to visit friends that are workamping, and then on to Canada’s east coast. —Bob

In the camper, listening to the rain doing its tap dance on the roof —Kevin

At home now but always read when traveling, usually with my first cup of coffee. —Joan

In our 5th wheel for the weekend. Our house goes up for sale this week. Once it sells … we start off on our full timing adventure! —Kate D.

We’re at home this week, but in a couple more weeks we’ll be out on the road for about six weeks. Wherever we’re at, we always find a way to get enough web access to read the RV Travel newsletter. —Tommy M.

Typically at home. However, we will be RVing for almost five months from fall to spring in warmer climates instead of the usual three months. Had this survey been in November the answer would have been different. —Tom G.

Have been reading your newsletter for several months now – at home and from the RV when traveling. Keep up the good work. —Semperfiguy

I am reading this from my home in Maryland. When on the road I read it from my Winnebago motor home. Just look forward to it anywhere I read it. —Susan B.

Read at home when at home and in the motorhome when on the road. —Gator Bert

From my home – full-time in our camper van, Look forward to the newsletter each Saturday and tell everyone about it. Job well done! —Carole P.

We are at home planning our first big trip in our Class C Thor. —Ric OB

Always read it at home when home, now on the road to Maine, and would not be Saturday a.m. without the newsletter. —Dan C.

At home only because I am back from our 6 months in FL. When in FL, I read it in my RV. So it’s 50-50. —Grumpy

