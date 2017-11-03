I Live in Apache Junction, AZ because I don’t have shovel snow, or put up with tornados, hurricanes, earthquakes, or floods. I have been here since 1980 except for 6-months in the Middle East and my RV trips seeing this great Country. The Air Force put me here and Retirement let me stay here. This will always be my home base, travel time in the RV seems to increases each year. The most famous person here ever is the Lost Dutchman. The Lost Dutchman Goldmine is still a draw to the Superstition Mountains here and the State Park with the same name. Speaking of Parks, Chuck, when you leave Nashville don’t miss stopping at Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, one of the nicest National Parks Campgrounds I have been in. Reply
