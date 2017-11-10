Where are you reading this?

Chuck Woodbury
Where are you reading this?

Where are you reading this newsletter or website at this very moment? We estimate about 92 percent of our readers are in the USA, with about 5 percent in Canada. But some are far away. Where are you?

THE SURVEY FORM MAY TAKE A FEW SECONDS LOAD. SO STAND BY.

Facebooktwitterpinteresttumblrmail

Related

2 thoughts on “Where are you reading this?

  1. George B
    November 10, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Currently reading this at home in Saskatchewan but in two weeks I’ll be reading it in Yuma, AZ and will so until the end of March.

    Reply
    1. RV Staff
      November 10, 2017 at 9:15 pm

      Hey, George — Have a safe trip and a warm/cozy winter. 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com

      Reply

Leave a Comment