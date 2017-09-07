Where’s Chuck?

Where am I in this picture?

Yes, that’s me standing between the cafe and the appliance store. Actually, this is a mural painted on the side of a building in pretty Newton, Iowa. Newton, population 15,254, is about 30 miles east of Des Moines. It’s the county seat and largest city in Jasper County. Newton was once a thriving manufacturing center, mostly in the washing machine industry. Maytag was headquartered there. In 1969, world boxing champing Rocky Marciano and two other people died when their airplane crashed in Newton.

When you drive through town you can’t help gawking at the magnificent county courthouse.

