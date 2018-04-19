Which repellents keep mosquitoes away best?

Summer is on the way. For many RVers and other campers that means some unpleasant encounters with mosquitoes. Heaven knows there are plenty of repellents to keep the little blood suckers away. But which ones work?

In this four-minute segment from the TV show Inside Edition, mosquito experts try out several different sprays and other products that promise to keep the user free of mosquito bites. Do they all work? Absolutely not! Watch the video to see which ones you may want to avoid this summer season.