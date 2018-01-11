Whimsical coaster set celebrates RV lifestyle

Show your love of the RV lifestyle to visitors and guests with these RV coasters. The decorative camping-themed stone coaster set comes in four designs: wilderness, beach, desert and nighttime forest. The cork backing will protect all surfaces. Absorbent stone coasters are great for hot or cold drinks. Each measures 4 by 4 inches. Set comes in a box ready for gift giving.

Features

Set of four decorative camping-themed stone coaster set

Designs include Americana wilderness, beach summer fun, stone desert and nighttime forest

Cork backed to protect surfaces; great for hot or cold drinks

Coasters measures 4 by 4 inches square; set comes in a box ready for gift giving

These practical and decorative coasters are perfect for the camping enthusiast!

You can find the coasters on Amazon.

