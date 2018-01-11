Whimsical coaster set celebrates RV lifestyle

Bob
Whimsical coaster set celebrates RV lifestyle

 

Show your love of the RV lifestyle to visitors and guests with these RV coasters. The decorative camping-themed stone coaster set comes in four designs: wilderness, beach, desert and nighttime forest. The cork backing will protect all surfaces. Absorbent stone coasters are great for hot or cold drinks. Each measures 4 by 4 inches. Set comes in a box ready for gift giving.

Features

  • Set of four decorative camping-themed stone coaster set
  • Designs include Americana wilderness, beach summer fun, stone desert and nighttime forest
  • Cork backed to protect surfaces; great for hot or cold drinks
  • Coasters measures 4 by 4 inches square; set comes in a box ready for gift giving
  • These practical and decorative coasters are perfect for the camping enthusiast!

You can find the coasters on Amazon.

