Comments for Camping is a new ballgame as a full-timer
I am one of those who would boondock with any equipment. Smaller is better for me because of that.
I do not tolerate private campgrounds well. I presently live in a small apartment with only one neighbor within 20 feet of where I’m sitting. I have rarely achieved that in private campgrounds, but I’ll admit I didn’t keep trying very long.
We are retired, not full timers since spending too much time away from grandkids is not an option so we have kept the house.
Personally, I abhor crowded wall to wall zero space campgrounds or resort type kiddie campgrounds.
Discovered the best for us was National & State Parks. We solved the lack of sewer hookups common to these type parks by carrying a wheeled portable which we mounted to a platform on the rear trailer hitch. Since it is like a cart, pull it if in walking distance to a dumping station every 3 days.
To be comfortable boon docking, be sure your MH has large fresh water capacity, 80 to 100,large gray and black tanks, 100combined, solar panels, internet jet pack, direct tv and you are good for a week or 10 days anywhere.
The most beautiful places are not in a crowded park.
We have had many wonderful times in a 30 ft fleet wood.
There’s no life like it.
Chuck has finally discovered there is more to RVing then he thought all these past years.
-
It’s true. But my experiences part-time in earlier years with smaller RVs and no tow car still represent the way many RVers travel. Now, I am finding out what’s it like to travel with a larger RV with a tow car full-time. There are advantages and disadvantages to each type of travel.
Dear Chuck – That RV Park looks like my idea of hell! I am a camper, not an RV-er. I would only stay in a reasonably spacious state park, private park, or boondock. if I couldn’t sit around a campfire I wouldn’t go! To have that many neighbors packed together that close is worse than living in an apartment building in a city! I would never do that either. from Diane
Chuck, take a deep breathe. We travel from CA to FL every year for 3 months & CA to IN most every year for 6+ weeks. There are more RV parks than you can imagine that have more space & not packed like sardines. You need to get out of CA, trust me, especially the bay area (we live in SJ). Even small desert parks have a special ambience. We have a 39 ft Diesel pusher & tow. Yes, we are limited at Natl Pks, but even Yellowstone has Fishing Bridge, with full hook ups, where we fit in a tight spot. But it was worth it. It was June & it snowed during the night & we awoke to a beautiful sight. Until we get to Fl (where we have reservations) we just call sometimes a day ahead or same day to reserve a spot. Most times we just ask if we need a reservation, most times they say no but give me your name….don’t even ask for credit card. Bottom line we try to stop in small towns or outside of the larger ones. Not sure why it takes you an hour to hook up or unhook. I’m sure after awhile you’ll reduce that time way down. All the best & hopefully may run into you sometime on the road.
This is my wife and I third year living full time in a motorhome. We have a 31′ Winniebago and toad. This year we did experience difficulty in finding available spaces in RV Parks. With the ever increasing number of RVers this takes away the fun. We also have experienced parks taking advantage of the situation by charging higher prices. Since we are both retired on a fixed income sticking to a budget is a concern. The increased prices may not be of concern to occasional RVers or vacationers but it certainly is to us. Hopefully the time will not come when the RV Parks find they can charge whatever they choose and only those with high incomes will prevail.
Certainly the RV Park/Resort is under siege, most were created back in the day before big rigs, slides, toads and all the accessories. So other than a few new or updated sites . . . cramped is standard. We live full time in our 40′ diesel pusher with 3 slides (one a superslide), 2 queen beds, 2 flat screen TVs, and all the amenities allowing us to “glamp” but we prefer full services. When that isn’t available we overnight courtesy Walmart.
Although we do travel in USA at times, for medical and other reasons we stay in Canada all year, (winter weather is beautiful in Victoria BC).
Our major concern is the lack of consistency, (aka honesty), in how RV parks are advertised and presented in websites and online listings. It is rare to find a listing which don’t rate themselves as “big rig friendly” but when you arrive the soil won’t accept the weight, there is no room for toad, 20 AMP service and no sewer.
We need a reliable registry.
We’ve been fulltimers for 22 years, and have lived in a 40-ft Teton 5er, a 28-ft TT and now a 35-ft MH. We’ve recently completed what might be our last “job”. (We’ve volunteered most of our time on the road, in state and national facilities all over the country, most recently for the Corps of Engineers..) We’re both 77 and (Lord, I hate to admit this) we’re getting tired. We’ve both had medical issues in the past year that have taken a toll and we’re thinking it might be time to hang up the keys. It’s been an awesome life and we don’t regret one minute or one mile of it. We know that if we do give it up, we’ll be like fish out of water for a while until we get our “land legs” and return to sticks and bricks. I wish you the best of luck in your new lifestyle and hope that you’ll enjoy it every bit as much as we have.
I am looking for some input with regard to RV trip from Toronto to Calgary in March/April next year. Direct trip by remaining in Canada without toll roads and highways. Can anyone suggest a nice route..? Also do you know of a good website that shows all camping grounds on Canadian routes..?
-
Trevor, not sure where you’re from so let me ask you the obvious question – are you really sure you want to do that drive in March or April? It’s usually still winter up here at that time so if it’s a “normal winter” you can expect cold and snow. Possibly a lot of snow. And many campgrounds don’t open until some time in May. Toll roads won’t be a problem – there aren’t any outside Toronto. But it’s just not possible to do a direct trip without sticking to the highway through Northern Ontario, and while there are alternative routes to the main highway through the prairie provinces they also will not be direct. My suggestion would be to take Highway 17 through Ontario (more scenic and fewer big trucks than Highway 11) and then Highway 1 through the prairie provinces. Outside of the cities, the highway is not overly busy. And give yourself lots of time – it’s a long drive, especially in an RV. The Good Sam Club website is one of the better, more complete listings of campgrounds that I’ve found, but I haven’t found anything that lists every campground. In my experience, the KOAs along that route are all very nice.
Hi Chuck, I think the problem today is that many people are living in RV parks. It’s cheap, only $400-$500 per month plus utilities. This is subsidized by daily campers paying $40-$50 per night. On our recent trip to Austin, Texas we had to stay 1/2 hour outside the city as all the RV parks were full. One park didn’t even have space for daily campers as the full timers have taken over. We stayed in the state park right in Austin during the week but needed to leave as they had no space for us on the weekend…..we needed to book that space months ago.
We still have our sticks and bricks home that we live in during the summer. We travel the other 6-7 months. From WA state to NC , Fl, .Hilton Head wherever. About 2:30/3:00 we call ahead to CG ‘S and in the last 8 yrs have seldom had a problem finding a place to stay. It may take 3 calls. It sorta kinda sounds that you are not particularly happy bring a full timer. It takes us about 15 -20 minutes to set up . Departure Take 30-45 minutes as I check tire pressure , engine coolant, and double check connecting my toad. (most every day). For us It’s NOT about the destination it’s about the travel! Sometimes we might stay a week. We never travel in .Sunday as we like all the political programs and football-golf . Our rig is a 43ft DP and our total length w/toad is 64 FT. There are many awesome RV parks out there. I agree with the earlier comment Get out of CA.. I enjoy reading RVtravel every Saturday. I am going to call about the new sewer hookup!
We are full-time and only stay at private parks for overnight stays on our way to COE and State Parks. We do have to make reservations in advance as we stay two weeks at a time. We do need electric and water hookups. Sometimes they do have sewer too. If we want to visit all the big city has to offer we head out in our Honda Fit. But we come back to nature.
You don’t have to stay for extended times in crowded RV Parks. It’s not just boondocking or RV Resorts. There are options in between. We camp on the east coast so maybe that makes a difference. BTW our MH is 39ft towing a Honda Fit.