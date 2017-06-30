Why do you travel?





We recently received an email from Dave Laton, D.Min., who suggested a new topic of discussion for our newsletter: “Why we travel.” He wrote “in addition to traveling for the pleasure of seeing our great nation, my wife and I travel to small churches helping them with various projects. We spend a couple of weeks on site helping repair, build, clean up storm damage, teach bible classes, or other such activities.”

We agree that it would be interesting to hear why you travel with your RV. Do you like to camp to experience nature? Do you combine business with travel (i.e., traveling nurses, work camping)? Do you travel seasonally, following the sun, staying in RV parks or places familiar? Or do you simply love a good old-fashioned road trip, where you meander from place to place, exploring as you go?

Please leave your comments below and we’ll publish the results later.

