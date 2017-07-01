Comments for Why filter perfectly good water?
For Quartzsite, and almost anywhere else in AZ, I use a combination of an HLN-200 water filter and a portable water softener. Otherwise, my dishwasher and clothes washer would have been quickly destroyed. I had to back flush and replenish with salt about every ten days. We don’t drink or cook with the softened water, so I ordered weekly delivery of Sparklets service. It was nice to have hot tea and chilled water on tap.
There was (and maybe still is) a place in Quartzsite on the east side of hwy 95, that has deep well water. It cost $5.00 to fill my tank and every container I could muster up. That was 5 or 6 years ago and I don’t know if they are still there. It was a big lot that could handle several large RVs at one time. After 8 winters in AZ, mostly Yuma, we’ve never had an issue with clogging pipes, but we do run off the city water system in Yuma which is undrinkable because of the salty taste.
My setup is two sediment filters (5 micron to a 1 micron) then to a bacteriostatic carbon and lastly through a water softener. Several years ago we just used one of the online Camco filters and the campground stained our toilet. Our dogs wouldn’t drink the water either which was our first sign water might be bad.
We have an in-line Camco filter that filters the whole house, so when we’re at an RV park with full hook ups I take the out door shower faucet of and stick the hose in the on board water tank. 100 gals takes awhile but all the water first goes thru in-line filter.
We’ve been doing fine with just one filter setup for 20+ years – until we took our first trip to Quartzsite, AZ. Within less than a week our toilet got clogged with calcium and would barely flush. Twice I had to completely take the toilet out and ‘pick and blow’ all the fittings out so enough water would flow and flush as advertised. So now I’m on the hunt for SOMETHING to remedy this problem (short of reverse osmosis which wastes too much water). Maybe two (or more?) filters? Gasp! We love going to the Quartzsite area so not going is not an option. I hear this water problem is an Arizona problem, so I guess it’s not just the Quartzsite area.