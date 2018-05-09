Why not try Murphy’s law in reverse

Dear RV Shrink:

My wife is a closet pessimist. She seems positive most of the time, but she has this irritating habit of calling tiny incidents “Murphy’s law.” It’s harmless but it drives me nuts.

I always know when it’s coming. We will be driving across flat, empty Texas for hours without seeing another vehicle and just when I come to a narrow bridge I will pass a semi-trailer. I hear from the passenger seat, “Murphy’s law.” The dump station will be empty all morning as we prepare to leave a campground and just as I pull up to dump, someone else will pull in ahead of me. Again, I hear from the passenger seat, “Murphy’s law.”

The examples go on and on. I just can’t take it any longer. Do you think there really is a “Murphy’s law?” Is there any way of breaking “Murphy’s law?” I just can’t take wave after wave of Murphy. Please help me. —Murph the Surf in Medford

Dear Murph:

It’s an old adage that refers to “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.”

Why not make a game out of it? You seem to know when it’s coming – beat her to the punch. Every time you cross a narrow bridge and do not meet another vehicle, ask her, “What happened to Murphy?” When you arrive at the dump station and have it all to yourself, tell her Murphy must not have to dump today. It might be fun to keep score and see how often Murphy actually rears his ugly head. When he doesn’t, you can say “Yhprum’s law” (where the name is spelled backwards). It’s the optimistic application of Murphy’s law in reverse, where “Anything that can go right will go right.”

If this is your only problem traveling together, I think you are doing just fine. But if you pull into a campground and the last site has just been taken by the RV in front of you, well, that’s just “Murphy’s Law.” —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

##RVT845