Prior to watching this video, I'd never given much thought to this. We generally leave our grey tank open – UNTIL NOW. This makes perfect sense to me. We would close our grey tank the day before we were going to leave a park so there would be water to wash out the hose after the black tank was emptied. We thought everything was cool. We're smart RV'ers, or so we thought. After 20+ years of RV'ing, I'm not averse to learning something new, especially concerning yukky black and grey tanks. We'll be visiting the "RV Proctologist" when we hit Quartzsite in February.
