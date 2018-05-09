Why use synthetic blocks under tires on asphalt?

Dear Gary,

You have recommended using non-absorbing, synthetic blocks under the footprint of the tires when parked on asphalt. Would you explain why? —Don B.

Dear Don,

I do tend to favor blocking under the tires, to raise them up off whatever surface you store the rig on, especially if it’s stored on asphalt. Simply put, petrochemicals can be damaging to rubber components. Using the plastic blocks keeps the tires dry and out of contact with the asphalt.

I’m not a fan of wood blocking for long-term storage since wood has a tendency to absorb and hold moisture. The less moisture, the less chance of mold and mildew to develop and grow. Moisture can also attract and sustain certain critters. If I’m away from the coach, I’d rather it be high and dry. Granted, the advantage might be subtle and likely immeasurable, but old habits are just hard to break.

