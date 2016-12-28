Why you should close your RV’s gray tank when hooked up

RV waste management expert Doug Swarts of Drainmaster.com explains why RVers should not only keep their black (sewer) tanks closed when hooked up in campgrounds, but their gray water tanks as well. Open both tanks to dump when they’re two-thirds full, but do not keep either open until then. You’ll be surprised to learn why the gray tanks (sink and shower) should be kept closed until it’s time to dump. Learn more about Drain Master at http://drainmaster.com . This video is a production of http://RVtravel.com — sign up for our weekly newsletter, published every Saturday since 2001. http://rvtravel.com/subscribe .
