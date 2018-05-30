Wife is scared to death of husband’s dangerous driving habit

Dear RV Shrink:

My husband is a terrible driver. He tailgates so close that I am always nervous. He says he’s comfortable driving close and gets perturbed when I tell him to back away. I especially get nervous when he’s close to a big truck. He has joked that he’s “drafting” off it to get better gas mileage. I don’t laugh and tell him he’s putting us in serious danger, but he either doesn’t respond or gets mad.

I know how to drive our motorhome but he will hardly ever let me do it. I love my husband, he’s a wonderful man, but I’m scared to death to ride with him. Do you have any idea what I might say to him to get him to back off? —Susan

Dear Susan:

If you are convinced your husband’s driving is putting you at serious risk, don’t get in the passenger seat. Either drive or refuse to ride. The drafting joke is funny to a point. If he wants to be a NASCAR driver, have him get a sponsor and drive alone at the track. If he wants to save gas have him get his foot out of the carburetor and back off. Tailgating will only assure that you are the first one to the accident.

I just read a blog I have followed for two years about a couple RVing full-time. I was shocked to see a photo of their truck and trailer upside down in the median on an interstate. A trailer in front of them spewed metal wheel parts that they could not avoid. It blew their right rear tire and somehow set their trailer brake. The trailer tipped over first, eventually flipping the truck on its side. It then skidded across the median and ended up facing the opposite direction upside down.

It is not just a sudden stop that can get you into trouble when tailgating. Most RVs do not stop on a dime, are not quick to maneuver, and are not designed to do either. Your husband is putting more people in danger than just his wife and himself – not to mention the fact that it is illegal. I think he needs an attitude adjustment and I think you should be the one to administer it. Good luck. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

