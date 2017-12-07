You are here
Home > Using Your RV > Camping > Boondocking > Wife uncomfortable in remote boondocking spots – What to do?

Comments for Wife uncomfortable in remote boondocking spots – What to do?

  • “Often the more familiar you become with an isolated site, the more comfortable you are occupying it.”

    I think this says it all. You just have to get over the initial stay (or stays) to a point where you feel like you’re “coming home” when you revisit a boondock site you’ve been to before.

    We have a number of fave spots we hit with regularity.

    Reply

  • A good compromise would be staying at COE Parks. That way you get nature and usually privacy as the sites can be quite spacious but with the proximity of neighbors.

    Reply

  • Dear Apprehensive,

    Would you have traded your spot for mine over the past week? Some turd arrived at around midnight- started to bang around, slamming bay doors, hammering stuff, etc. Who in the heck raised these people?

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2017