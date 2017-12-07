Comments for Wife uncomfortable in remote boondocking spots – What to do?
A good compromise would be staying at COE Parks. That way you get nature and usually privacy as the sites can be quite spacious but with the proximity of neighbors.
I’m a new RV’r, what is a “COE Park”?
Corps of Engineers
Dear Apprehensive,
Would you have traded your spot for mine over the past week? Some turd arrived at around midnight- started to bang around, slamming bay doors, hammering stuff, etc. Who in the heck raised these people?
“Often the more familiar you become with an isolated site, the more comfortable you are occupying it.”
I think this says it all. You just have to get over the initial stay (or stays) to a point where you feel like you’re “coming home” when you revisit a boondock site you’ve been to before.
We have a number of fave spots we hit with regularity.