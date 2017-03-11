Comments for Wife wanted dog; hubby now resents “giving in” and the puppy
As much as I hate them, you might have to crate the puppy especially when you are gone. Looking for an obedience class sounds like a good idea too. Puppies are never to young to start training, learning what is acceptable and is not.
I choose to get a dog two plus years ago after 8 years without one. I thought it would give my husband company when he goes walking. Never happened so it was left to me. Fortunately we adopted a 2 year old who was mostly house trained. I can now get him to take her out to pee during the day but nights are left to me as are taking her for walks. I resented it at first but then kept reminding myself I made the choice. She is funny (and irritating) in that every time I get up at night she wants to go out to pee!!
Yes having a dog means sacrifices where a cat can be left even for a whole weekend. If you are resenting the puppy it might be good to think about re-homing the puppy.
We go camping with 3 dogs. One who is eventually looking at rainbow bridge but the other two? Sleep all nite and when we get up? They get up. Might want to have thought about a 1 year old broken dog. There are a ton of rescues at age 1 that don’t destroy. Good house breaking. We do so love the book No Bad Dog. Good luck.