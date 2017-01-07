We’ve never hit the big circus in Quartzsite, but HAVE gone down after the festivities – and still had fun. I’m a bit apprehensive about wading into the fray but who knows. One of these years we’ll do it. We had great time attending the Good Sam / Camping World RV Rally in Phoenix last time they had one, and there were zillions of folks there. The difference is, I think, I didn’t hear about anything being stolen at the Rally, but DO hear about stuff disappearing in the area surrounding Quartzsite. Reply
