Will Aqua Hot system stink you out of your RV?

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

Are there any downsides to having Aqua Hot [heating system] in your coach? I am thinking it would be nice to have in our next coach. Would the smell of diesel be a problem like it is with a generator? If so, could it be run up a Gen-turi like a generator can? —Ron

Dear Ron,

I am a fan of Aqua Hot, to be frank, especially for full-timers. These systems provide much more stable heat and hot water, and support numerous zones, fans and in-floor heating, not to mention diesel engine preheat. The diesel is safer than propane, and is more readily available, versus having to get an onboard tank filled, which these days can be a challenge in some areas. Of course, I like the LP gas for cooking, but that’s a topic for another blog.

The smell of diesel is seldom an issue with these systems for the coach owner, but it’s a different story for a close neighbor! So to answer your question, yes, you can vent the exhaust up over the roof. The ONLY solution that Aqua Hot recommends is Camco’s Gen-turi exhaust system. According to the company’s technical department, Gen-turi is the only one that will re-route the exhaust without back pressure. —CD

