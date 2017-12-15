Will you go south this winter with your RV?

Chuck Woodbury
Will you go south this winter with your RV?

Are you headed off to a warmer place this winter with your RV? Tired of spending the winter in frigid Minnesota or the drizzly Northwest? Maybe headed to Arizona, Southern California, Texas or Florida — or somewhere else where you can wear a short-sleeved shirt most times and never need to mess with an umbrella? Curious minds want to know. . .

The survey form may take a few seconds to load. So stand by. 

Facebooktwitterpinteresttumblrmail

Related

One thought on “Will you go south this winter with your RV?

  1. Grumpy
    December 15, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Tucson every winter for this fulltimer.

    Reply

Leave a Comment