Will HUD make living in an RV or tiny home illegal?

Hi Bob,

Is it possible that HUD will be able to make living in a trailer or RV or tiny home illegal?

Where do they think all those folks will live? Under a bridge? This doesn’t seem reasonable.

Thanks. —Pamela C.



Hi Pamela,

One thing we can count on in today’s political sphere is that democracy does not move quickly when overturning norms that have been accepted by the population as a whole. Considering the millions who now live mostly fulltime in RVs, the presence of powerful organizations that support the RV lifestyle (Recreational Vehicle Industry Assn. [RVIA], RV Dealers Assn. [RVDA], RV Travel, Good Sam and Escapees clubs), and the hundreds of large and small businesses (RV dealers, parts suppliers, manufacturers, etc.) that provide thousands of jobs and employ thousands of workers, the outcry if HUD did attempt such a move – which would be seen as an attack on the RV industry – would at the very minimum tie up any HUD attempts at such decisions and policy changes in the courts for years to come.

But even though it may deter any immediate change, it does not mean that we should disregard such utterances which are aimed at testing the waters to see what to expect from the public and the media. If no one speaks up. If the media doesn’t cover it. It may be a signal to HUD to pursue the issue further and start to look for additional alliances for support.

But thanks to people like you, Pamela, who do speak out, we are less likely to wake up some morning and find the HUD police banging on our RV door to throw us out for the crime of living there.

