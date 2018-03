It appears that 2018 will be another banner year for RV shipments, up another 30,000 over 2017’s record numbers of more than a half-million.

As RV parks and other campgrounds get more crowded, will some RVers tire of the hassle and opt out of the lifestyle? Or will more people take up RVing, sending its popularity to new heights in the years ahead? What do you think?

The survey may take a few moments to load, so please stand by.