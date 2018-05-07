Winnebago debuts new way to get parts for its motorhomes

To make it easier for owners of Winnebago motorhomes to get parts and accessories for their RVs, Winnebago has debuted a new online service to help speed the process along.

It advises on its website: “Your Winnebago dealer is your first source for genuine Winnebago parts. In addition to an extensive stock of original equipment parts, dealers have the training and expertise to get you the right parts and install them professionally. If you are on the road, Winnebago dealers can even ship parts directly to you.

“If a dealer is not convenient, you can contact us for assistance. Use our Genuine Winnebago Parts and Accessories Catalog to identify the parts you need, then use this form to submit your inquiry. Emailing us allows us to research your needs and minimize wait times during peak hours. Please provide Vehicle Serial Number or VIN for best response – or write NA if unavailable.”

Motorhome owners may also contact a Winnebago parts representative directly. Parts assistance hours are 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m . Central time, Monday through Friday. Please have your serial number available when you call.

MOTORHOME PARTS/ACCESSORIES

Email: wgoparts@wgo.net

Phone: 641-585-6395

The online form is for motorhome models only. Towable inquiries should be directed to a Winnebago Towables dealer.