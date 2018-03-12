Winnebago recalling RVs for roof rack defect

Winnebago Industries is recalling certain 2018-2019 Winnebago Revel vehicles. The roof luggage rack mounting brackets may crack, allowing the luggage rack to detach from the roof of the vehicle.

If the luggage rack were to detach during transit it would pose a significant safety risk that could cause property damage, personal injury, potential crash and even death.

One indication that something is wrong is to visually identify cracked or cracking mounting brackets.

The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-800-537-1885 for further information.