Winnebago recalls some Grand Tour and Journey motorhomes

Winnebago is recalling some 2017-2018 Grand Tour and Journey motorhomes. The battery cables and hydraulic lines on these vehicles may not be properly secured, allowing them to contact the driveshaft or exhaust system, potentially resulting in an electrical short or hydraulic fluid leak. The potential for an electrical short and, or hydraulic leak may create a potential for fire causing a destruction of property, serious injury, or death.

Winnebago will notify owners. Dealers will inspect the battery cables and hydraulic lines, rerouting and securing them as necessary. Any damaged cables or lines will be replaced. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-3535.