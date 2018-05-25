Winnebago recalls some RVs: roof rack may detatch

Winnebago Industries, Inc., is recalling certain 2018 Winnebago Travato and 2018-2019 Winnebago Era, and Revel RVs. The roof rack may not have been installed with the correct fasteners, possibly resulting in the roof rack detaching from the vehicle while moving.
If the roof rack detaches while moving, it could become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.
Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will add a screw adjacent to each rivet, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 150.