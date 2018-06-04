Winnebago RV acquires boat maker

FOREST CITY, Iowa, June 4, 2018 — Winnebago Industries, Inc. has acquired boat maker Chris-Craft from Stellican Ltd., which has owned Chris-Craft since 2001. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With a brand heritage that dates back to 1874, Chris-Craft is an industry leader in recreational boating craftsmanship and quality. The business is poised to leverage its strong brand reputation and drive future growth through the introduction of new models and product lines, category extension opportunities supported by increased production capacity and expanded dealer reach.

“Chris-Craft is an iconic, premium brand that shares many similarities with our own heritage Winnebago brand, including a commitment to providing customers with the highest quality products and services,” said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Happe. “The company’s strong brand, high-quality product line and premium position in the marine market make Chris-Craft an attractive addition to our portfolio.

“Importantly, this acquisition aligns with our strategic initiative to further diversify Winnebago Industries within the outdoor lifestyle market and gives us a strong base on which to consider building an additional revenue platform over time. We believe there will be synergies realized across our value chain and that the Chris-Craft business has material expansion opportunities available. Additionally, we see significant intersection between the RV and marine lifestyles and view marine as a natural adjacency to our existing outdoor lifestyle portfolio, with similar customer demographics and significant ownership crossover.”

Winnebago expects to maintain Chris-Craft’s Sarasota, Florida headquarters. Chris-Craft will operate as a distinct business unit.

SOURCE: Winnebago news release