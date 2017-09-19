Winnebago’s “Revel” aimed at outdoor enthusiasts

By Emily Woodbury

STAFF WRITER

This week, Winnebago announced five new RVs at its open house in Elkhart. The Revel, in my opinion, is the most impressive (only because it seems like the perfect fit for my outdoorsy lifestyle). This new, compact class B motorhome makes it easy for people to spend more time “off the grid.”

Designed specifically for outdoor enthusiasts, the RV is on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis and has a 4WD system. The RV offers two modes for driving on rough terrain (similar to what Jeep offers), including a high/low range and hill descent mode. The bed, located at the back of the rig, raises up to the ceiling, offering 140 cubic feet of storage space for all outdoor toys, gear and supplies.

Solar power allows the RV freedom, all while keeping interior necessities. A fridge, as well as an induction cooktop, outfit the kitchen. The dinette makes into a bed, and the bathroom and closet double as one.

Watch the video below to see the Revel in action and learn more at Winnebago’s website.