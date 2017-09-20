Wow, fantastic job, Winnebago! Although the starting price is out of my reach ($134,799), it looks like you get a whole lot in return. I think Winnebago has scored with this rig. It has key features for comfortable, but not fussy, boondocking adventures. (Okay, some I’d consider fussy, but overall it appears to more than serve the purpose for which it was designed.) One caveat: I’m a bit concerned about the “elevator” bed. Can it be hand-deployed if the automatic mechanism fails? Surely Winnebago thought of that, right? 🙂 Thank you, Emily, for the introduction to the Revel. Let’s hope its quality matches its price tag. Off I go to buy a (winning) lottery ticket and then to the dealership (which happens to be almost 400 miles away). Reply
