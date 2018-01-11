This winter you will need a propane heater

The Mr. Heater is “the most popular portable propane heater in North America.” This patented radiant 4,000-18,000 BTU liquid propane heater connects directly to two 1 lb. cylinders and is the perfect solution for heating enclosed spaces like RVs up to 450* sq. ft. An integrated fan increases the heating capacity of this unit, blending radiant and convection style heat to give you the best of both worlds. Two swivel regulators give you the ability to adapt usage from disposable cylinders to a remote gas supply with the purchase of a single hose and filter.

To light the unit, simply push and rotate the knob. The built-in Piezo sparking mechanism will take care of the rest. With the Oxygen Depletion Sensor (ODS) and accidental tip-over safety shut-off, you can be sure that you will enjoy years of comfortable, safe indoor heat.

Features:

4,000-18,000 BTU radiant heater for spaces up to 450* square feet. Approved for indoor/outdoor use; clean-burning; nearly 100 percent efficient

When operating the heater at altitudes over 7,000 ft. above sea level the heater may shut off

Auto shut-off if tipped over, if pilot light goes out, or if detects low oxygen levels

Low, medium and high heat level control knob for steady temperatures; connects to propane tank (not included)

The use of unauthorized accessories/attachments with this heater are expressly prohibited, may cause serious injury, and will void the warranty.

* NOTE: Square footage is listed three ways (300, 400 and 450) for same model (MH18B) on Amazon page. The square footage claimed on company website for this model is 450.

