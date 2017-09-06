With boondocking freedom comes responsibility

By Bob Difley

If you don’t boondock, you might think that when you are truly boondocking — camping out away from any hook-ups or other amenities, not in a campground, and on free public lands — you also don’t have any rules to follow.

Not so — though there are those who do not follow the rules and that hurts the rest of us. The rules are loosely defined, aren’t hard to follow or unusually restrictive, and generally don’t infringe on or detract from the boondocking experience.